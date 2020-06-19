Trenton Police Department receives reports of Medicare fraud

The Trenton Police Department announces it has received several reports of Medicare scams in the area. It shares advice from the Federal Trade Commission to avoid the scams.

The advice includes hanging up if someone calls claiming to be from Medicare asking for your social security number or bank information to get you a new card or new benefits.

Do not trust your caller ID. Calls can be spoofed, so they look like they are coming from Medicare, even when they are not. Initiate your own call to Medicare before giving any personal information. Medicare’s toll-free number is 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-663-4227).

Report Medicare imposters at 1-800-MEDICARE and ftc.gov/complaint.

