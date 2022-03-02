Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Foundation announces scholarship application deadline of 4:30 pm on April 1st for the 2022-2023 academic year. The 2022-2023 NCMC Foundation scholarship application can be found on the NCMC website at www.ncmissouri.edu/foundation/. All students planning to attend NCMC in the fall as a full-time student are strongly encouraged to apply. “One application can put a student in the running for many different scholarships” indicated NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “The NCMC Foundation will hand out over $200,000 during the upcoming academic year due to the generosity of many supporters who believe in investing in NCMC students.”

Scholarships are a gift that reduces the overall cost of attending NCMC. These gifts do not need to be repaid and are the ideal opportunity for all NCMC students to keep the costs of their higher education low. Applicants are required to fill out an application, and each application is sorted and ranked by criteria specific to each scholarship opportunity. Students selected for a scholarship will be notified of their award, and once their full-time enrollment is verified during the fall 2022 semester the award will be placed on the student’s account. Recipients are strongly encouraged to write a thank you letter expressing their appreciation to the investor.

Applications must be received in the NCMC Foundation Office located in the Frey Administration Building by 4:30 pm on April 1st. Applications can be mailed to: NCMC Foundation, 1301 Main Street, Trenton, MO 64683 or faxed to 660-359-2899. Both prospective and current students apply once per year through one application to be considered for all eligible scholarships. Scholarships are awarded based on financial need, academic progress, a program of study, or a combination of these factors. The NCMC Foundation Office can be contacted for any questions at 660-359-3948 ext. 1403/1415.

The NCMC Foundation is an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works with North Central Missouri College to transform lives and empower people. Scholarships are made possible through the Gifts in Action Scholarship Campaign and gifts are tax-deductible to the extent allowable by law. If you would like to learn more about the NCMC Foundation, how to invest in scholarships, or connect with alumni, visit this link.

Related