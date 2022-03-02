Governor Parson grants 29 pardons, commutes 1 sentence

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

On Monday, February 28, 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 29 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri.

Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

Robert Midgyett Jeffrey Bragg Sharr Ford Lawrence Tindall Angela France Gary Rambo Ian Kable Edward Partee Gary Campbell Anita Ramirez Doyle Webb Brian Knapp Edmund Reddish Dennis Lucas William Harris Emily Bates-Griggs Karen Short Juan Irizarry Thomas Ireland Dean Howery Dannie Weathers Eli West Diane O’Guinn-Sherrod Nathan McFarlane John Lewis Jennifer Corbin Jodi Dupree-VanHoutan Jimmy Blackburn William Engler

Commutation:

1) Charles Coonce

