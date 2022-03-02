Governor Parson grants 29 pardons, commutes 1 sentence

On Monday, February 28, 2022, Governor Mike Parson granted 29 pardons and approved one commutation pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri.
Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Robert Midgyett
- Jeffrey Bragg
- Sharr Ford
- Lawrence Tindall
- Angela France
- Gary Rambo
- Ian Kable
- Edward Partee
- Gary Campbell
- Anita Ramirez
- Doyle Webb
- Brian Knapp
- Edmund Reddish
- Dennis Lucas
- William Harris
- Emily Bates-Griggs
- Karen Short
- Juan Irizarry
- Thomas Ireland
- Dean Howery
- Dannie Weathers
- Eli West
- Diane O’Guinn-Sherrod
- Nathan McFarlane
- John Lewis
- Jennifer Corbin
- Jodi Dupree-VanHoutan
- Jimmy Blackburn
- William Engler
Commutation:
1) Charles Coonce