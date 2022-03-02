Harrison County Health Department to hold fitness challenge

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department will hold a fitness challenge from April 4th through May 29th.

Participants will be given a list of physical and mental fitness challenges to do daily, and they will receive a point for each challenge accomplished each day. They can receive a total of 40 points daily. Points can be earned for completing activities such as getting eight hours of sleep, avoiding tobacco and alcohol products, using social media for only one hour, and exercising for at least 30 minutes.

Participants will keep track of their points and turn them in weekly. The person with the most points at the end of a week will win a prize. If there is a tie, names will be put in a bowl, and a winner will be drawn. The person with the most points at the end of the eight-week fitness challenge will receive a grand prize.

The Harrison County Health Department’s Facebook page has more information about the fitness challenge. More information can also be obtained by emailing [email protected]

