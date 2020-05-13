Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves summer programs

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education approved summer programming dates during a meeting Monday. Summer programming is scheduled for June 1st through 12th and June 22nd through July 2nd. Superintendent Lucas McKinnis said the first session of summer programming will be virtual. There is a possibility the second session could be in-person, but an assessment could not be made at this time. Two summer programming trips could be held in July if the situation permits.

The board approved summer workers. The workers approved were Caleb Fairley, Johannes Oaks, and Sarah Garcia.

A cooperative agreement was approved with Grundy County R-5 for athletics through the 2020-2021 school year.

Vo-tech students were approved for the 2020-2021 school year as well as Hannah Garcia as completing A Plus.

McKinnis announced assignments and student work will not longer be required beginning Friday (May 15th), which coincides with Newtown-Harris’s last day of school. Computers, books, and hard-copy homework will be accepted at the school the evening of Monday (May 18th) from 5 to 6 o’clock.

In an executive session, the board approved the resignation of Josie Hinkle from Special Education. Amy Hall was hired for Family and Consumer Sciences, and Cari Bundridge was hired for art.

