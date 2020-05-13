Chillicothe man waives preliminary hearing in Grundy County Circuit Court

A Chillicothe man waived a preliminary hearing when he appeared yesterday in the associate division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Shawn Stewart Howell faces charges of driving while intoxicated – aggravated; as well as driving while revoked or suspended and no proof of insurance. Howell was bound over to the docket tomorrow (Thursday) for division one of Grundy CountyCircuit Court.

Among other cases in the associate division, Avery Elizabeth Mock of Spickard pleaded NOT guilty to an April 12th charge of endangering the welfare of a child, second degree. At the request of her attorney, the case was continued until June 23rd.

