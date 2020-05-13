Livonia man injured in rollover crash on Highway 136

A resident of Livonia was injured yesterday afternoon in a northeast Missouri crash. The roll over accident happened on U-S Highway 136 one mile east of his hometown.

The highway patrol said 60 year old Gerald Gillespie was taken by ambulance to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. A trooper described his injuries as moderate. The report noted he was using a seat belt.

An investigation revealed a car traveled off the right side of the highway; the driver over-corrected causing the vehicle to go off the left side and overturn. The car was demolished.

Assistance was provided by the Schuyler and Putnam County Sheriff’s departments as well as first responders.

