Grundy County Clerk reminds voters Municipal Election to be held June 2, 2020

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard reminds voters that the Municipal Election originally scheduled for April will be held June 2nd. The election will involve city, township, school, and tax measures.

A Grundy County voter wishing to vote absentee by mail can request a ballot be mailed to him or her by sending a letter to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at 700 Main Street in Trenton. A person can also request an absentee ballot by sending a letter to grundyclerk@grundycountymo.com.

A request should include the address to which the ballot is to be mailed if it is different than the voter registration address. It should also include a phone number at which a person can be contacted if there are questions. A mailed request should be signed.

A voter can also call the county clerk’s office to request an absentee ballot application at 359-4040 extension 4. Applications will be mailed to those who call.

Spickard says the final day a Grundy County voter can request an absentee ballot by mail is May 27th.

Absentee ballots can be mailed back to the county clerk’s office or put in the treasurer’s drop box on the north side of the courthouse in Trenton.

Spickard requests voters in the Liberty and Myers townships who vote in the Trenton and Spickard school districts to vote absentee. Voters in those townships wanting to vote on the election day, June 2nd, can do so in the Grundy County Clerk’s Office.

Livingston County voters wishing to vote absentee should contact the Livingston County Clerk’s Office for more information at 660-646-8000 extension 3.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office will be open for absentee voting Saturday, May 30th from 8 o’clock to noon. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office will be open that day from 8:30 to 12:30.

The final day to vote absentee for the Municipal Election will be June 1st.

