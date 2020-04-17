Newtown-Harris Board of Education approves raise for classified staff

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education on Tuesday approved a two percent raise for classified staff. Teacher steps on the certified salary schedule were also approved, and all classified staff members were rehired.

Launch was approved as the virtual provider for student coursework. Superintendent Lucas McKinnis reports the initial set up fee for Launch will be $500. After that, the district will pay by the student for use of the provider.

The board approved a reduction in professional development spending to half of one percent. McKinnis notes the reduction will be about $8,000.

Miller Construction was approved for repairs to the elementary gutters at a price of approximately $3,600.

The board hired Madeline Barone as the music/band teacher, and Mui Myers for first and second-grade teacher for the 2020-2021 school year.

The board discussed vocational-technical plans, a cooperative agreement with Grundy County R-5, senior activities, and moving forward with virtual coursework. M McKinnis reported plant sales will start Monday, April 20th through the ag department. The tentative reschedule date for the ACT is June 2nd.

The board bid farewell to former member Jack Wells and welcomed new member Lynn Shelton.

