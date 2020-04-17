Man charged in death of Diemel brothers has case bound over to Division One

The Braymer farmer charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Nick and Justin Diemel from Wisconsin had his case bound over to Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Garland Joseph Nelson appeared in court via Polycom in custody and filed a waiver of preliminary hearing, with the court accepting it. A formal arraignment is scheduled for May 4th.

Nelson has also been charged with two felony counts each of abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a prosecution, and armed criminal action. Other charges include one felony count each of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The Diemel brothers were reported missing last July after traveling to Caldwell County to collect on a reported cattle debt of $250,000 from Nelson. Caldwell County Sheriff Jerry Galloway said dental records confirmed the identifications of the brothers whose remains were recovered in November.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 33 Shares