NCMC announces 2019-2020 Student Senate Officers

North Central Missouri College’s Student Senate Officers for the 2019-2020 year are from left-top to bottom Katie Blanchard, Lucerne, MO as President, Maddison Eller, Chillicothe, MO as Treasurer, Bethany Bailey, Gallatin, MO as Representative, right top to bottom: Tyler Kidd, Trenton, MO as Representative, TJ Hudlemeyer, Kearney, MO as Vice President, and Gregoor Muesker, Curacao as Secretary. Not pictured are Sarahbeth Michael, Gallatin, MO, and Jack Lambert, Linneus, MO both Representatives.

Student Senate is the governing council for the NCMC student body and oversees student organizations and clubs. They represent the student population and provide input on regulation, change, and future planning.

“We are excited to see the results of this year’s Student Senate elections and are eager to incorporate those newly elected into ongoing planning for 2019-20 and beyond,” said Dr. Kristen Alley, Vice President of Student Affairs. “These individuals are an excellent representation of our student body and their leadership will serve to inform and guide our direction. We look forward to working with them and for them as we usher in the fall semester.”

