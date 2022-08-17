Mosaic Medical Center in Albany seeks artists to contribute to “The Art Experience”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mosaic in Albany is calling for artists who will take center stage by entering artwork for consideration in “The Art Experience” at Mosaic Medical Center in Albany.

Artists of all ages and experience levels are encouraged to create and submit artwork. The theme is “Artist’s Choice.” Most media will be considered, however, due to limitations of the venue, video and performance art cannot be accommodated.

Complete the entry form by visiting this link. The deadline to submit artwork and the entry form is Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The experience patients, visitors, and caregivers have within Mosaic Medical Center in Albany is always a primary focus. Mosaic Foundation hopes to enhance that experience with the addition of original, inspiring, and healing art.

To learn more about “The Art Experience,” contact Laura Almquist, community relations ambassador, at (660) 726-1262 or [email protected].