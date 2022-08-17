Audio: NCMC revitalizes North Central Missouri College Athletics Booster Club, tennis courts repurposed to Pickleball courts

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Athletics Booster Club has been revitalized. Athletic Director Nate Gamet reports the club’s primary purpose is to support the college’s athletics and promote community awareness and involvement.

Anyone can join the booster club. Individual and corporate sponsorships are available. Individual sponsorship levels start at $50.

Other individual sponsorship levels go up to $100 and $250, and Gamet says individuals at those levels will get more with their sponsorships. Some individuals have donated more money than that and there have been some in-kind donations.

Gamet invites anyone interested in getting involved with the NCMC Athletics Booster Club to a meeting in the Sugg Room of the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton on September 7th at 7 pm. He plans to hold booster club meetings every four to six weeks to keep updated on things that need to be done.

He says there will be a little fundraising throughout the year to help raise money for some committee work that is planned to be done.

Individuals and businesses can join the booster club by coming to the Ketcham Community Center or talking to Gamet. Someone can be a booster club member without being a Ketcham Community Center member.

The center is open weekdays from 5 am to 8 pm, Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm, and Sunday from 1 to 4 pm. As of August 22nd, weekday hours will change from 5 am to 9 pm.

Gamet says the best time to contact him in his office at the Ketcham Community Center is weekdays from 8 am to noon.

The tennis courts near the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton were resurfaced this summer. Ketcham Community Center Director Nate Gamet says two pickleball courts were overlaid on the tennis courts, but tennis can still be played.

Gamet describes pickleball as a cross between ping pong and tennis. Individuals of all ages can play in singles or doubles.

Pickleball has grown in popularity in the last few years and for those interested in the sport, a program on how to play pickleball will be held at the Ketcham Community Center on August 26th at 6 pm.

Gamet says Bud Nelson excels as a pickleball player.

Anyone who wants to play pickleball at the Ketcham Community Center needs to have a membership or punch card. Gamet explains there are annual and 90-day memberships available. There are also one-day punch cards that cost $5, 10-day punch cards for $30, and 20-day punch cards for $50.

Paddles can also be rented at the Ketcham Community Center.

The center is open weekdays from 5 am to 8 pm, Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm, and Sunday from 1 to 4 pm. As of August 22nd, the weekday hours will change to 5 am to 9 pm.