Mosaic Life Care finalizes St. Francis Hospital purchase terms With SSM Health

Mosaic Life Care, a health-care system based in St. Joseph, Mo., and St. Louis-based SSM Health, have finalized the purchase agreement to transfer ownership of SSM Health St. Francis Hospital – Maryville. The agreement includes St. Francis Hospital and its affiliated outpatient, home care, hospice, and medical group services and locations, as well as SSM Health Preschool & Child Care. It is anticipated that Mosaic will officially assume operations of those facilities in the spring of 2019.

“It is a tremendous privilege to serve the people of Maryville and surrounding communities,” says Mark Laney, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Mosaic Life Care. “It’s our opportunity to broaden the scope of health-care services to ensure the long-term sustainability of high-quality health care in the area. Accessible and excellent care will remain close to home.”

As part of the agreement, SSM Health and Mosaic have mutually agreed that the “St. Francis” name would not be a part of the transition of ownership. Therefore, when Mosaic assumes operations in the spring of 2019, SSM Health St. Francis Hospital will become Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville.

“We highly respect our relationship with the Maryville community, SSM Health St. Francis leadership, their medical staff, and caregivers,” says Dr. Laney. “We fully intend to honor that relationship by continuing the traditions that have been so meaningfully formed over the 124-year history of St. Francis while also bringing in Mosaic traditions of innovation and high-quality health care.”

“SSM Health and Mosaic Life Care share a commitment to ensuring our communities have convenient and affordable access to the high-quality care they want and need,” says Laura S. Kaiser, FACHE, President/CEO of SSM Health. “While the decision to transfer ownership of our ministries to another health system was not easy, we believe this will best serve the people of Maryville and the surrounding communities in the long-term.”

SSM Health and Mosaic personnel will be working closely together during the next several months to ensure the transition is as seamless as possible for patients, visitors, and the community. In the meantime, SSM Health will continue operating St. Francis Hospital and services.

No further terms of the agreement are being released.