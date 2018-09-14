MoDOT planned maintenance in North Missouri for the week of September 17, 2018

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in North Missouri planned for the week of Sept. 17 – 23 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route 111, Sept. 17 – 21.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 59 – Bridge maintenance at the Bankers Crossing Bridge, Sept. 17

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Pothole patching from Karnes Road to Loop 29 (Pear Street), Sept. 17 – 20

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Pedestrian crossing improvement project at U.S. Route 36 and South Belt Wal-Mart intersections, Sept. 17 – 21

Route AC (Riverside Road) – Bridge maintenance at the U.S. Route 36 Bridge, Sept. 17 – 21. This will include overnight lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 45 mph.

Route 759 – Concrete replacement southbound at the Burlington Northern Railroad crossing, Sept. 18 – 21. This will include overnight lane closures.

Route 752 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 (22nd Street) to I-229, Sept. 19 – 21

I-229 – Resurfacing project from Route 371 (22nd Street) to I-29, Sept. 21

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work from just east of the DeKalb County line to Route 33 (DeKalb County), Sept. 17 – 21, daylight hours.

Carroll County

Route 10 – Guardrail work from Route FF to U.S. Business Route 65 in Carrollton, Sept. 17 – 21

Daviess County

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to Route 6, Sept. 17 – 22. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing project from Route C to Route AA (Harrison County), Sept. 17 – 22. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

Route 13 – Shoulder work at the Honey Creek Bridge near Gallatin, Sept. 17 – 21

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Titan Road to the city limits of Kidder, Sept. 17 – 21, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

DeKalb County

Route D – Pothole patching from Route W to Route E, Sept. 17 – 18

U.S. Route 36 – Guardrail work from just east of the Caldwell County line to Route 33, Sept. 17 – 21, daylight hours

Route H – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Ridgeline Road, Sept. 19 – 20

Route F – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 169 to Gospel Road, Sept. 20 – 21

Gentry County

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the West Fork Grand River Bridge, Sept. 17 – 18

Route A – Pothole patching, Sep. 19 – 21

Grundy County

Route NN – Pothole patching, Sept. 17

Harrison County

U.S. Route 69 – Resurfacing project from Route AA to Route C (Daviess County), Sept. 17 – 22. A pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the I-29 Bridge, Sept. 17 – 19, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance at Higgins Ditch, west of Laclede, Sept. 17 – 21. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route 5 – Pothole patching from Route O to U.S. Route 36, Sept. 17 – 21

Mercer County

Route W – Pothole patching, Sept. 17 – 21

Nodaway County

Route M – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route AH, Sept. 18 – 19

Route V – Pothole patching from Icon Road to Route ZZ, Sept. 20 – 21

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Elm Branch Bridge. The road will be closed through September. A signed detour is in place.

Sullivan County

Route T – Pothole patching, Sept. 17 – 18

Worth County

Route K – Pothole patching, Sept. 18 – 19

Route H – Shoulder work at 115th Trail, Sept. 20

Route YY – CLOSED at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. At a minimum, the bridge will remain closed through November. The closure could be extended if further assessment warrants.