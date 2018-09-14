The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of four individuals on various unrelated charges.

Forty-four-year-old Miriah Butler of Trenton was arrested Thursday on failure to obey judge’s order on felony charges of third-degree domestic assault—third or subsequent offense and distribution, delivery, manufacture, or production or attempt to possess with intent to distribute, deliver, manufacture, or produce a controlled substance.

Bonds total $200,000 cash only, and her probation was suspended. She is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court October 11th.

Court documents accuse Butler of knowingly causing physical contact with family or household member Greg Hoffman knowing he would regard such conduct as offensive and knowingly distributing methamphetamine to a confidential informant at 1000 Rural Street in Trenton. Butler pled guilty and was convicted of domestic assault in Johnson County Circuit Court in October 2010.

Twenty-four-year-old Austin Frisbie of Saint Joseph was arrested in Harrison County Thursday on felony charges of first-degree assault or attempt and property damage. He is also accused of violating probation on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and failing to appear in court on misdemeanor charges of driving while revoked or suspended, first offense and exceeding the posted speed limit. Bonds total $35,800 cash only, and his probation was suspended.

He is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court October 11th on his probation violation and the Associate Division for the other charges.

Court documents accuse Frisbie of driving a Volkswagen Beetle at Veronica Vestal multiple times while she was operating her Ford Fiesta and hit the driver’s side as well as knowingly damaging the Fiesta by driving his Beetle into it with damages exceeding $750.

Fifty-seven-year-old James Irving Lewellen of Trenton was arrested Friday on felony possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Bond is $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Circuit Court September 25th.

Court documents accuse Lewellen of possessing methamphetamine.

Thirty-six-year-old Emily Marie Hendee of Bonne Terre was arrested by the Crystal City Police Department Thursday on two counts of felony passing a bad check of $500 or more with no account or insufficient funds.

Bond is $3,000 cash only, and her probation was suspended until further notice of the court. Hendee is schedule for Division One of Circuit Court October 11th.