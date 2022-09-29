Moderate drought expands in North Missouri

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Moderate drought has expanded in North Missouri since last week, and there is now severe drought close to the Green Hills area. That is according to this week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map, which was released the morning of September 29th and is based on conditions as of the morning of September 27th.

In the Green Hills, moderate drought now covers the majority of Putnam, Sullivan, Linn, Livingston, and Caldwell counties. There is also moderate drought in the southwest corner of Daviess County. Abnormally dry conditions cover the rest of the area.

There is severe drought in most of Carroll, Ray, and Clay counties. There is also severe drought in about the southern half of Platte County and the western part of Chariton County. The rest of those counties are abnormally dry.

Extreme drought conditions are shown in Central Missouri near the Missouri River. Severe and moderate drought conditions have expanded in the central and western parts of the state.

There is now exceptional drought in the southwest part of the state. Extreme, severe, and moderate drought conditions have expanded there. Moderate drought is also in Southeast Missouri, and abnormally dry conditions have expanded in that area. There are now abnormally dry conditions in the eastern part of the state as well.

Abnormally dry conditions or some degree of drought cover 81.52% of the state. Those conditions have increased 8.41% from last week.

As of the morning of September 29th, Trenton was 2.24 inches below average for rainfall year to date. There was .53 of an inch of rain measured in the last week.