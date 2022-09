WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A project to rehabilitate the Sandy Creek Bridge on Putnam County Route YY, north of U.S. Route 136 near Unionville, is now complete.

Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transpiration, began the project in early August which brought the bridge deck up to current standards, improved the driving surface, and removed the previous load posting which limited vehicles greater than 19 tons.

The bridge reopened to all traffic on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.