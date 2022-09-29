Driver of SUV injured when vehicle crashes on Interstate 35

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Glendale, Arizona man sustained moderate injuries when a sports utility vehicle rolled over one mile north of Cameron.

An ambulance transported the driver, 34-year-old Titus Whitelow, to Liberty Hospital.

The accident happened on Thursday morning, September 29th as the SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before it ran off the right side of the road at mile marker 54.4. The vehicle impacted a ditch, rolled over, and came to rest on its top on the right side of the road.

The SUV was totaled and Whitelow was wearing a seat belt during the crash.