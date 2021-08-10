Missouri’s 200th birthday being celebrated with ice cream

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Today is Missouri’s 200th birthday, it officially became a state on this date in 1821. To honor the Bicentennial, many locations are offering ice cream during community events today.

We have learned of one change of location and one additional site compared to our local news report of last week.

For Crowder State Park west of Trenton, ice cream will be offered at 2 o’clock due to the heat and humidity today. The Crowder State Park office will still be open this afternoon as it has various Bicentennial souvenirs and park merchandise available.

The community room in Ridgeway is scheduled to offer homemade ice cream and other desserts tonight at 7 o’clock.

Other community-related ice cream events within the Green Hills Region today include the Trenton Rock Barn from 5 to 7; The Mercer square from 6 to 9 o’clock; Daviess County Library in Gallatin from 4 to 6 o’clock; Missouri star quilt museum in Hamilton from 5 to 8; the Sliced Bread Innovation Center in Chillicothe from 4 to 7 o’clock; the Harrison County Courthouse in Bethany from 4 to 6; Putnam county library in Unionville from 5 to 6:30; Winigan community room at 7:30 tonight; and Walsworth community center at Marceline from 4 to 7 o’clock.

