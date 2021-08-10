Grundy County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19, Sullivan County 13 cases

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department on Monday added 16 new cases of COVID-19 to the overall total of 1,396. The health department reports it has been notified of 50 cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days. As of Monday, 53 cases are active in Grundy County.

Sullivan County Health Department Monday evening reported another 13 cases of COVID-19, raising the total there to 1046. Currently, 49 cases are active in Sullivan County.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services website on Tuesday morning, the average COVID-19 count is 1880 new cases per day for the one-week period that ended on Saturday. Also, as of Saturday, 1631 hospitalizations were attributed statewide to COVD-19, including 477 in intensive care and 265 using ventilators. Other information shows 14.3 percent of people tested turn out to be positive for COVID-19.

