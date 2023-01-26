Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations.

Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.

Summers was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. She was to be held on no bond.

