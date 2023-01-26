Audio: Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum celebrates 75 years of history since the Truman presidency

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence has exhibits and information about the 33rd president of the United States.

Library and Museum Director Kurt Graham says the building has had transformations in its past, but the most major renovation is probably the one in the last couple of years.

Graham said that 2023 is the 75th anniversary of some big moments in the Truman presidency, as he faced some consequential decisions in 1948.

Truman made those decisions before the 1948 election in which he won against Republican New York Governor Thomas Dewey.

When his term as President expired, Truman and his wife, Bess, returned to Independence in 1953 and started plans for the library.

The library was dedicated in 1957.

The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. It is open for group tours, and groups can call ahead at 1-800-833-1225.

Admission costs $12 for adults and $10 for seniors at least 62 years old and veterans. Admission costs $8 for college students with an ID and $5 for youth 13 to 18. Members and children 12 and younger are admitted for free.

(Photo Courtesy Wikipedia)

Related