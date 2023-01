Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon.

All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon.

The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and a one-year-old boy.

A trooper reports the van was northbound when it ran off the left side of Highway 63, struck an embankment, and sustained extensive damage.

All were using seat belts.

