Missouri State Fair awards scholarships to 4-H and FFA youth

Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe announced today that 40 youth, selected from Missouri 4-H and FFA State Fair exhibitors, will be awarded scholarships by the Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture (YIA) committee. These students are seeking higher education at a Missouri university/college.

“Cultivating Missouri agriculture youth is at the core of the State Fair’s mission statement,” Wolfe said. “This year’s scholarships amount to $68,500, the largest amount offered. We are grateful for the YIA supporters that came together to make these scholarships possible.”

Scholarship applicants were evaluated in a variety of areas including Missouri State Fair participation, grade point average, community involvement, and leadership roles. Since 1992, the YIA committee has awarded 715 scholarships totaling $797,500.

The scholarships are funded through the generosity of Youth in Agriculture sponsors and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions; the sponsors and buyers list is available online. A portion of each animal’s total sale value is allocated to the scholarship program. Support of the scholarship program was also provided by the Missouri State Fair Foundation, the Missouri State Fair Ham & Bacon Auction, Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics, Edward Jones Associates, Randy Little of Republic, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Walmart of Sedalia, Missouri State Rabbit Producers, and Casey’s General Stores.

Quincy Wiegand, of Cairo, has been selected to receive the $5,000 platinum scholarship offered by YIA supporters.

Alexis Lydia Plackemeier, of Silex, has been selected to receive the $2,500 supreme scholarship, sponsored by Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics.

Schyler Angell, of Centralia, Lauren Crutsinger, of Whitewater, Isaac Rhode, Stewartsville, and Avery Schiereck, of El Dorado Springs, have been selected to receive the $2,500 supreme scholarships offered by the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

The youth chosen to receive $1,500 scholarships, sponsored by YIA supporters, are:

Brooke Jackie Anderson, Ionia

Sara Mae Bartholomew, Keytesville

Mason Baxter, Chillicothe

Jenna Blessing, Memphis

Morgan Blessing, Memphis

Emma Burns, Bosworth

Kaileen Dohrman, Marshall

Justin Eddy, Rocheport

Libby Hagan Endicott, Gallatin

Ethan Fort, Martinsburg

Kynleigh Fuehring, Sweet Springs

Dillon Gilmer, Polo

Rachel Grimes, Archie

Paityn Hall, Norborne

Jenna Hasekamp, Madison

Eli Henke, Princeton

Rylee J. Johnson, Laredo

Olivia Kiely, Clinton

Weston G. King, Taylor

Caitlyn Kleffner, Rolla

Kaitlin Kleiboeker, Stotts City

Grant Knipmeyer, Sweet Springs

Troy Ludwig, Linn

Abigail Miller, Olean

Evan Miller, Pleasant Hill

Taylor Miller, Lebanon

Brett Montgomery, Brookfield

Payden Nolting, Lamar

Maelea Parrish, Thompson

Lillian Smith, Braymer

Anna Triplett, Rutledge

Kylee Walters, Centralia

Victoria Washburn, King City

Macie Wolf, Reeds

The YIA committee is comprised of volunteers from across the state who work throughout the year to raise funds for the annual Sale of Champions auction and scholarships. This year’s auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall on the fairgrounds. The Missouri Department of Agriculture will broadcast the auction live at Facebook.com/MoAgriculture. Online bidding will also be available during the live auction provided by LiveAuctions.tv.

