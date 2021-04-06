Emergency bridge repairs will keep Shoal Creek Bridge closed through Wednesday in Livingston County

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

A section of Livingston County Route C is now closed for emergency repairs to the Shoal Creek Bridge, northwest of Dawn.

On Tuesday, April 6, local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation discovered an issue on the bridge’s driving surface that prompted the immediate closure of the bridge. A steel plate will be placed tomorrow, Wednesday, April 7, and crews will reopen the roadway tomorrow afternoon. During the closure and repair, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change

