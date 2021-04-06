Compass Health to host Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinic as Phase 3 opens to all Missourians

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Compass Health will hold a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine event in Marceline on April 9th.

Missourians at least 18 years old will be eligible to receive a vaccine at the Walsworth Community Center. No walk-ins will be accepted. Anyone who registers for this week’s clinic will be automatically scheduled for a booster shot in 28 days. Registrants must be available for their second dose appointment in order to register.

There will be a mandatory 15-minute waiting period after both doses. Register for April 9th’s vaccine clinic in Marceline at this link.

