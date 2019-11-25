Missouri State Auditor issues second subpoena in two weeks to Clay County

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has issued another subpoena to Clay County demanding the county turn over documents associated with a citizen-mandated audit. This is in addition to a previous subpoena issued on November 8, 2019.

Auditors were onsite in Clay County conducting audit fieldwork and making standard requests for information routinely and readily provided in audits of county governments. Several requests are related to concerns raised by Clay County petitioners and whistleblowers who have contacted the State Auditor’s Office.

The county indicated certain responsive records would not be provided to auditors, which is why those materials are now being subpoenaed.

The audit of Clay County was initiated after a citizen petition was submitted to the Auditor’s Office and then verified to have more than the minimum 5,590 signatures of county residents who are registered voters. The audit began in December 2018. In January 2019, Clay County sued to prevent the Auditor from conducting the citizen-mandated audit. After a judge dismissed the lawsuit at the end of October, audit work resumed.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 4 Shares