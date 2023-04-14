Missouri nonprofit wants people in the media to change how they present coverage of firearm injuries, deaths

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Missouri ranks fourth nationwide in firearm deaths.

The nonprofit Missouri Foundation for Health believes it is time to change the way people in the media talk about gun violence. The group will be “convening” with journalists and other communicators on May 1, at an event: “How Do We Talk About Firearm Injury and Death? The power of words in addressing an epidemic.”

Jessi LaRose, director of strategic initiatives for the foundation, said they hope it will help those who attend discuss this issue in a more nuanced way. “It touches us all in different ways — different firearm injury and deaths — either directly, or through exposure in our community as well,” LaRose observed.

LaRose explained they want to explore how to discuss this not as a crime-beat issue, but as a health issue and to explore health-related solutions. In a Kaiser Family Foundation poll out this month, 21% of U.S. adults reported having been personally threatened by a gun, and 19% reported having had a family member killed by a gun, including by suicide.

LaRose argued focusing on root problems is crucial and must involve communities. “Such as poverty, education, and unemployment; how those things impact firearm injury and death; the solutions; and building networks to strengthen connections to communities who are working to address firearm injury and death in a variety of ways,” LaRose outlined.

People can still register to attend the May 1 meeting by contacting the Missouri Foundation for Health.

LaRose pointed out media coverage tends to focus on mass shootings and community violence and overlook other significant issues, such as suicide. “About 60%, in both Missouri and nationally, of firearm injury and death is actually firearm suicide. And this issue impacts all of Missouri, and firearm suicide happens across the state.”

She added firearm suicides among teens and young adults have increased in Missouri, in particular among Black youths. If you or anyone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling or texting 988, the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

