Governor Parson announces $30 million in funding to support tourism industry recovery in Missouri

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson announced that the Department of Economic Development has awarded a total of $30 million through the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program for 26 projects across the state. The program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and part of Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget plan, is focused on supporting projects that further the recovery of the tourism, travel, and hospitality industries.

“Our state’s strong tourism industry is important to our economic success, and we’re proud to provide support through the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program,” Governor Parson said. “Many Missouri communities rely on tourism, travel, and hospitality for continued economic growth. Grant awards made through this program will give new life to attractions and local assets that are enjoyed by countless Missourians and visitors.”

The Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program was launched in October 2022. The program awarded competitive grants to applicants, including destination marketing organizations (DMOs), convention and visitors bureaus, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and chambers of commerce affected by the pandemic. Grant awards will fund a variety of projects, such as welcome and recreation centers, property renovations, museum expansions, park improvements, indoor and outdoor attraction development, and more.

“The tourism industry has an $18.4 billion impact on Missouri’s economy, supporting more than 280,000 jobs. It was also one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic,” Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development said. “That’s why, through this program, we’re committed to investing in the recovery and future growth of Missouri tourism. This is just another way we’re building a stronger economy and creating greater opportunities for Missourians.”

“This award announcement is exciting for recipient organizations and their local economies,” Shad Burner, Director of Federal Initiatives for the Department of Economic Development said. “Our team designed this program to support projects across all our state’s regions, including rural areas depending on tourism to build resiliency. We’re pleased to see communities of all sizes receiving grants that will help them recover today and thrive tomorrow.”

Details on recipients of the Local Tourism Asset Development Grant Program are available here.

To learn more about DED’s ARPA-funded grant programs, visit this link.

(Photo via Adobe Stock Images)

Related