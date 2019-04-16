Missouri man sentenced to 30-years for sexual exploitation of a child

A Springfield, Missouri., man was sentenced in federal court for recording his sexual abuse of a child victim.

George Ralph Pollock, 77, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 30 years in federal prison without parole.

On April 3, 2018, Pollock pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child. Pollock admitted that he sexually abused a child victim from the age of 12 until she was 17 years old, and had been exchanging nude images via email and text since she was 15 years old. The child victim told investigators that Pollock had sexually abused her more than 100 times.

The investigation began on Aug. 16, 2016, when officers received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Pollock had attempted to upload and email an image of child pornography. Officers executed a search warrant at Pollock’s residence and seized two cell phones and computers. Images of child pornography were found on those devices, as well as a VHS tape that depicted Pollock and the child victim engaged in sexual activity.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and the Greene County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.