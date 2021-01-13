Missouri man sentenced to 12-years in federal prison for meth trafficking, illegal firearm

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A Missouri, a man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for illegally possessing a firearm.

Ladd E. Callen, 50, Rolla, Missouri was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 12 years in federal prison without parole.

On Sept. 25, 2020, Callen pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Callen admitted that he was in possession of 371.38 grams of methamphetamine when Kansas City police officers stopped the Chevrolet Silverado he was driving on Oct. 30, 2018. Callen told officers he came to Kansas City to purchase one pound of methamphetamine, which he planned to transport back to Rolla. Officers also found a stolen and loaded Glock handgun on the floorboard directly behind the driver’s seat.

At the time of his arrest, Callen was under the supervision of the Missouri Department of Probation and Parole for his prior possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Kate Butterfield. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

