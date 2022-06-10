Missouri man indicted for fentanyl trafficking

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute.

Cody Dalton Romines, 40, of Joplin, was charged in an indictment returned on Tuesday, June 7, with one count of possessing fentanyl to distribute. The federal indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Romines on May 19, 2022.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, a Missouri State Highway Patrol corporal saw Romines, driving a black Kia Optima, speeding on Interstate 44 in Jasper County on May 17, 2022. Officers attempted to stop Romines, who did not immediately stop but drove more than a mile before pulling over. Romines allegedly threw a Ziploc bag, which contained approximately 172 grams of fentanyl, out the passenger window of the vehicle before he pulled over. Officers found the bag when they searched the ditch and shoulder area where they’d seen Romines throw it out.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Cameron A. Beaver. It was investigated by the FBI and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.