Audio: Church Women United Thrift Shop in Trenton operates by volunteer

The Church Women United Thrift Shop at 17th Street and Harris Avenue in Trenton is run by volunteers.

Church Women United Board Member Charlotte Hoskins says volunteers can help Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, starting between 8 o’clock and 8:30 and ending around noon or 12:30.

Volunteers can take a training session online or call Church Women United Board Member Barb Spencer for a copy of the training to be emailed. Volunteers can also look at a booklet at the front desk.

Spencer notes individuals from churches donate time and run the thrift shop during its open hours on Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 to 1 p.m.. Any churches that would like to help can contact Spencer. She comments the thrift shop can always use more support.

Spencer says Boy or Girl Scouts or any other group can also help.

Board Member Jamia Marlay says there sometimes are outside sales Fridays.

Board Member Cathy Bowe explains that, towards the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a limit was placed on the number of customers allowed in the shop at one time. That limit has increased to 20.

A mask requirement has been lifted at the thrift shop.

Items for the shop are donated by the public. Hoskins says items can be brought Tuesday and Wednesday mornings or Friday or Saturday when someone is there to help process items and put them out for sale. Items can be left at the back door when there is good weather. She notes Church Women United would prefer items be put into smaller bags instead of big trash bags.

Marlay adds that the group accepts most items. It is preferred that larger furniture items be dropped off Friday because the group does not have room to put them in the building and have them processed until Friday morning.

The thrift shop does not accept large appliances, old TVs, and mattresses.