Missouri man enters guilty plea avoiding trial on numerous counts of robbery

United States District Court Judge Ronnie White accepted a plea of guilty from Demetrius Smith prior to the start of his jury trial. A grand jury previously indicted Smith on several counts of armed robbery and weapons charges.

Demetrius Smith, 35, of St. Louis County was scheduled to stand trial this week on several counts of armed robbery stemming from a crime spree that began in mid-to-late November 2018. According to court documents, Smith pleaded guilty to four robbery counts and one attempted robbery. As part of the plea, the parties will ask the Court to sentence Smith to 22 years in federal prison at a hearing scheduled for October 25, 2022.

Smith committed armed robberies of the:

T-Mobile store in Creve Coeur, Missouri on Nov. 15, 2018

MetroPCS store in Bridgeton, Missouri on Nov. 21, 2018

Bucky’s Express in Overland, Missouri, and QuikTrip in Maryland Heights, Missouri, on Nov. 24, 2018

7-Eleven (attempted robbery) in St. Louis County on Nov. 24, 2018

The investigation revealed Smith would use his cell phone to call the targeted stores to see if a manager was present. Smith thought that with a manager present, he was more likely to access the safe during the robbery. He walked by the stores immediately before each robbery. He waited for a moment when there were no customers and only a single employee in the store before robbing it. If a customer came in during the robbery, he abandoned the robbery and fled.

On November 26, 2018, police from the Overland Police Department located Smith at his apartment as they were investigating the robbery of the Bucky’s Express. Police searched the car that Smith rented and which he used during the robberies. The car contained the duffel bag used in the second robbery. The car contained the gloves worn by Smith in the second, third, fourth, and fifth robberies. The car also contained a firearm, which Smith admitted to possessing. This firearm was the firearm used by Smith in all five robberies. At the time of his arrest, Smith was wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt. The black sweatshirt was the sweatshirt worn by Smith during the second, third, fourth, and fifth robberies. The pants were the pants worn by Smith during the first, third, fourth, and fifth robberies.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Overland Police Department; the Bridgeton Police Department; the Creve Coeur Police Department; the Maryland Heights Police Department; and the St. Louis County Police Department.