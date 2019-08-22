Missouri Highway Patrol announces results of DWI saturation in northwest Missouri

Missouri State Highway Patrol Commander, Captain James E. McDonald of Troop H, St. Joseph, has announced the results of a DWI saturation conducted in Troop H of northwest Missouri.

The saturation was held from 7 p.m. on August 17, 2019, to 3 a.m. on August 18, 2019. During the enforcement operation, 10 officers patrolled every county in Troop H with a goal of detecting impaired drivers and other traffic violations that contribute to traffic crashes. Troop H comprises Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, and Worth counties.

As a result, there were two misdemeanor drug arrests, 23 traffic citations issued, and 86 warnings issued to drivers.

“Impaired driving poses a significant threat to motorists on Missouri’s roadways,” stated Captain McDonald. “One of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s highest priorities is removing the impaired driver from our roadways. If drinking is part of your plans, choose a sober designated driver.”