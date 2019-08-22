Audio: Sidewalks and ADA ramp work to be done when 9th Street is resurfaced

Work will be done on the sidewalks along Highway 6 in Trenton when the road is resurfaced next year.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the Missouri Department of Transportation originally told the City of Trenton it would redo the sidewalk ramps at each street intersection to make them ADA compliant.

The City of Trenton will acquire maintenance on some sections of Highway 6 currently maintained by MoDOT. Urton says that as part of the project, the City of Trenton will own all the right of way through town with the exception of the Ninth Street Bridge.

MoDOT will still maintain the driving surface of Highway 6 through town, mainly from curb to curb.