Missouri Department of Revenue extends deadline for proposals to operate Trenton license office

Online information with the Missouri Department of Revenue shows annual data regarding the number of transactions and amount of processing fees at each license fee office across the state. The figures are for the fiscal year 2022 which ran from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. It’s the most recent information available.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce operated the license fee office as an independent contractor for the Missouri Department of Revenue. The chamber board of directors Tuesday announced it will not renew the multi-year contract with the state and will be closing the office effective at 4:30 on May 31st. Reasons for the closing have not been publicly announced, but many license office transactions can be completed online.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue website, the Trenton license office handled 20,237 transactions during the most recent fiscal year. The amount of processing fees was listed as $125,331. Of the 20,237 transactions, other figures show 17,319 transactions involved motor vehicles, 2,918 transactions involved driver’s licenses and there were 308 transactions for a commercial driver’s license.

The Missouri Department of Revenue’s request for proposals to operate the license office in Trenton ran from May 10th to the 23rd. KTTN found information today showing the request for license office proposals has been extended until 2 pm on June 7th.

The notice said interested groups or individuals can apply online by visiting the Missouri Buys Bidboard and searching for solicitation RFPSDOR230091. Applicants are to have a federal employer identification number.

Proposals will be evaluated by the Missouri Department of Revenue review team, and the proposal that scores the bests will be selected to operate the license fee office.

