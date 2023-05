Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

During an appearance on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, a Spickard resident waived a preliminary hearing on two felony counts stemming from an April 26th arrest.

Jace Norman Baker is charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated, and driving while his license was revoked or suspended. Bond continues at $15,000 cash.

The case was bound over to the June 15th docket for arraignment in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

