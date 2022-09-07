Missouri Department of Conservation to host free burn workshop September 15 near Cameron

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will hold a free prescribed burn workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, at the Pony Express Conservation Area near Cameron. Prescribed burning of grasslands and savannas can be a valuable tool for boosting native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation. That can benefit wildlife, and in some applications, benefit cattle forage. But burns must be used properly to be safe and effective.

This workshop will provide training on planning a burn, what equipment is needed, what weather and fuel conditions should be heeded, and safety. Upon registration, participants will be given a link to the virtual online portion of the prescribed burn course. The online course is a mandatory prerequisite before attending the workshop on Sept. 15. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop.

This workshop is for participants ages 18 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register for the workshop and to access the online virtual training course, visit this link.

If weather permits, the workshop will include a demonstration burn at Pony Express Conservation Area. To participate in the demonstration, attendees should have leather gloves, leather boots, and all-cotton clothing. A cotton bandana is also encouraged.