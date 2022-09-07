Obituary & Services: Brian Benjamin McConkey

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Brian Benjamin McConkey, 44 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

Brian was born June 4, 1978, to Benjamin and Deborah (McCabe) McConkey. He is survived by: His father, Benjamin “Benji” McConkey of Milan; Children, Bradley Taylor of Chillicothe, Brittney Van Genderen and husband Justin of Lucerne, Missouri, and Brianna Taylor of Washington, Iowa; 6 Grandchildren, Maddy, Hunter, Reveah, Embrilee, Bryson, Tatum; a brother, Billy Smith and wife Mindy of Milan; sisters, Amy Taylor of Chillicothe and Rebecca Bennett and husband Jeremy of Milan; several nieces and nephews, Tanner Graham and wife Danielle of Kansas City, Missouri, Porsha Cordray of St. Joseph, Missouri, Ethan Bennett, Khloe Bennett, Jeremy Bennett, Beckham Bennett, all of Milan.

Brian was preceded in death by his mother, Debbie McConkey; his Grandparents, Frank McConkey and Billie June McConkey and Charlie McCabe and Doreen McCabe.

Brian lived his whole life in Milan. He attended the Nevada Welding Institute where he became a Boil Maker and worked for the post office and Smithfield Farms. Brian enjoyed spending time with his dad and family. He loved working on vehicles, hunting, and fishing.

Brian was cremated and a memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Oakwood Cemetery or Shatto Cemetery.