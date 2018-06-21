Missouri Department of Conservation accepting applications for next class of conservation agents

The Missouri Department of Conservation is accepting online applications from June 25 through Aug. 5 for its next class of conservation agent trainees.

To apply — and for more information including salary range, duties and responsibilities, degree requirements, qualifications, and special-ability requirements — visit the MDC website directly at short.mdc.mo.gov/ZcS. Applicants can also go to the MDC homepage at mdc.mo.gov and search “careers.” Then click on Job Openings on the Careers page.

Selected candidates will undergo 26 weeks of intense training in all facets of law enforcement and resource management. Those who make the grade will receive county assignments and become the face of conservation in their assigned communities – enforcing the Wildlife Code of Missouri and helping the public with issues such as nuisance wildlife and land management.

For more information, contact MDC Protection Programs Supervisor Cheryl Fey at 573-522-4115, ext. 3819 or [email protected] or Protection Programs Specialist Travis McLain at 573-522-4115, ext. 3261 or [email protected].

Like this: Like Loading...