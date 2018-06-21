Highway 36 work wrapping up near Osborn

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new alignment of the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 36 near Osborn.

Since March, crews from Herzog Contracting Corporation and their subcontractors, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, have been rebuilding the westbound lanes on a new alignment and added turn lanes at the junction of U.S. Route 36 with Route 33 North and Route M. Traffic has been narrowed to one lane in each direction, head to head in the eastbound lanes while the westbound lanes were reconstructed.

The contractor planned to reopen the newly aligned lanes in early July but was able to complete the work earlier than anticipated and hopes to open the new westbound lanes to traffic on Tuesday, June 26.

Although the westbound lanes will reopen, crews will close one lane in each direction as the temporary crossovers are removed. Workers and equipment will be working close to the roadway and drivers are urged to continue to exercise caution, slow down, and eliminate all distractions. These actions will help to keep themselves and workers safe.

Motorists will continue to see improvements along this corridor as resurfacing and signal improvements are planned for the section of U.S. Route 36 just east of this area and into Cameron. Some improvements at Bob Griffin Road in Cameron have already begun. You can read more about the planned resurfacing through Cameron and the Bob Griffin Road intersection improvements at the links below:

