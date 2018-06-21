MoDOT plans resurfacing project through Cameron

A much-needed resurfacing project through Cameron is scheduled to begin after the Independence Day holiday. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Herzog Contracting Corporation to complete the project which stretches from just west of Route 33 to just east of the Caldwell County line.

Beginning Monday, July 9, the contractor will close one lane of U.S. Route 36 to mill off the old surface and then add two lifts of new asphalt through this area. One lane of U.S. Route 36 in each direction will remain open at all times.

Ramps at both U.S. Route 69 and Interstate 35 are within the limits of this resurfacing project. For the safety of motorists and workers, these ramps will be closed when the ramp falls within the limits of the work zone, which will vary each day. Each ramp could be closed up to eight hours, but the contractor will not close the ramps at both U.S. Route 69 and I-35 at the same time.

Crews plan to work during daylight hours Monday through Saturday. Traffic control will be in place alerting motorists of the work. The project is expected to continue until September. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

