Missouri Attorney General, and 41 other states, announce $102.5 million settlement with opioid treatment drug maker

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office and 41 other states have negotiated a nationwide $102.5 million settlement with Indivior Inc., the maker of opioid use disorder treatment drug Suboxone. Missouri will receive $1.8 million from the settlement.

“My priority as Attorney General will always be to protect Missourians, which is why I’m so pleased with this outcome,” said Attorney General Bailey. “We’ve all seen the effects that the opioid epidemic has had on our communities, and while it raged on, several major companies schemed their way into profiting from it. My office filed this lawsuit to ensure that Missouri consumers weren’t subjected to anti-competitive behavior and were forced to pay the price of that at their local pharmacy. Now, this lifesaving drug will be more readily available for those who need it, and Missourians can continue to recover from the opioid epidemic that has ravaged our state.”

In 2016, the States filed a complaint against Indivior Inc. for allegedly using illegal means to switch the Suboxone market from tablets to film while attempting to destroy the market for tablets, in order to preserve its drug monopoly. The trial was originally set for September 2023.

The agreement, which will be submitted to the court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for approval, requires Indivior to pay the states $102.5 million.

Indivior is also required to comply with negotiated injunctive terms that include, (1) disclosures to the States of all citizen petitions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, (2) introduction of new products, or (3) if there is a change in corporate control. The terms ensure that Indivior refrains from engaging in the same kind of conduct alleged in the complaint.

In addition to Missouri, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wisconsin joined today’s settlement.

Assistant Attorney General Michael Schwalbert handled the case.

The settlement can be read by clicking or tapping here.

Related