Mercer County Route D bridge rehabilitation project to begin on May 31

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A project to rehabilitate the Sandy Creek Bridge on Mercer County Route D, south of U.S. Route 136, will begin soon. The Missouri Department of Transportation has contracted with Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. to replace the bridge’s deck.

Crews plan to close the bridge to all traffic on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m. The bridge will remain closed through July 2022. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

The project includes bringing the bridge up to current standards, improving the driving surface, and removing the current load posting which limits the speed of vehicles greater than 18 tons.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.