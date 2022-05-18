Missouri Department of Conservation offers free firearms clinic for women June 12 near St. Joseph

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free clinic for women interested in learning about firearms for hunting, and target shooting on Sunday, June 12, at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area south of St. Joseph.

Participants will meet at MDC’s shop building in the area from 9:30 to 11 a.m. for a classroom session. A one-hour lunch break will follow, and participants are on their own for lunch. The clinic will resume from noon to 5 p.m. at the shooting range at the Pigeon Hill Conservation Area south of St. Joseph. Participants will get to target shoot with firearms with assistance from instructors.

This clinic will teach basic firearms handling and safety skills, said Cpl. Parker Rice, conservation agent in Buchanan County. A variety of firearms and their uses will be discussed and available for shooting at the range including rifles, pistols, and shotguns. MDC staff will provide firearms and ammunition. But participants are also encouraged to bring their own firearms and ammunition.

“It will be a no-pressure environment for firearms familiarization,” Rice said.

This firearms clinic is open to women ages 18 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be followed. Space is limited. Registration is required. To register, visit this link.