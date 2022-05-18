Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests on Tuesday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Kansas City, Kansas resident was stopped on Interstate 35 Tuesday night in Harrison County and accused of speeding as well as a lane violation.

Twenty-five-year-old Francisco Antonio Buezo Rosa has been accused of speeding 112 miles an hour in a 70 mile an hour zone as well as alleged failure to drive in the right lane. The driver was taken to the law enforcement center in Bethany where troopers said he was “bondable.”

Multiple counts are pending for an Humphreys resident from a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon in Sullivan County. Fifty-nine-year-old Clarence Coursey was been accused of driving while intoxicated – persistent offender as well as driving while suspended. Other allegations include failure to display valid plates, exceeding the posted speed limit, and no seat belt.

The highway patrol has issued several allegations for a Milan resident as of Tuesday afternoon. Thirty-one-year-old Jessica Laabs has been accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to display valid license plates, no insurance, and a seat belt violation.