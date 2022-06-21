Mercer County Public Water Supply District lifts 3 boil advisories

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has lifted three boil advisories.

One advisory affected customers within the boundaries of the intersection of U. S. Highway 65 and Route O on the north, Route Y on the east, the Grundy County line on the south, and Jasmine Road on the west.

The boundaries of another lifted boil advisory were Route N and Elder Street on the north, the Weldon Fork of the Grand River on the east, the Grundy County line on the south, and the Harrison County line on the west. The advisory also affected customers on Gaslight Place.

Mercer County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has also lifted a boil advisory for Beetle Street.