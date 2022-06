Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports it will increase enforcement of stop sign violations at Five Points. Police will monitor traffic and issue citations as needed.

This is due to complaints about motorists not stopping at the stop signs at Five Points.

The Trenton Police remind the public that southbound Main Street and southbound Tinsman Avenue are to obey stop signs and yield to pedestrians.

(Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash)